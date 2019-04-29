Anker Roav dash cams and Alexa-enabled/car adapters Gold Box, starting at $13

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, or an AUX-In connection.

Note: Please check the dimensions of the space surrounding your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA will fit before purchasing. If your VIVA cannot be plugged in or has Bluetooth connection issues, return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchasing. Please check the list of unsuitable car models VIVA is incompatible with in the User Guide found in the Technical Specifications section below. If you have other issues, contact us via Live Chat in the app.