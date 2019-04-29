Anker Roav dash cams and Alexa-enabled/car adapters Gold Box, starting at $13

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers up to 44% off Anker Alexa-Enabled Car Charger and Dash Cams. Free shipping is available on orders of $25+ or for Prime members. Standouts include:
- Roav Viva Alexa enabled car charger for $41.99, which allows you to have the Alexa voice assistant in your car.
- 30 Watt USB and USB-C PD dual port car chargers for $12.74 and$15.99
- Dash Cams: 1080P for $40.37 or 2K w/32GB Micro SD card, Wifi and GPS: $74.98
Viva Features:
- Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, or an AUX-In connection.
- Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.
- High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
- Mount Up: Secure your phone while you drive with the included magnetic mount.What You Get: Roav VIVA, car mount, manual, QSG, happy card, skills cards, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.
- Note: Please check the dimensions of the space surrounding your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA will fit before purchasing. If your VIVA cannot be plugged in or has Bluetooth connection issues, return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchasing. Please check the list of unsuitable car models VIVA is incompatible with in the User Guide found in the Technical Specifications section below. If you have other issues, contact us via Live Chat in the app.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!