This folding Apple Watch stand packs a built-in charger for $20 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Beeebo-us (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,700+) via Amazon offers the dodocool MFi-Certified Foldable Apple Watch Charging Stand for $19.99 shipped when checking out with code TMDA121B. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the best we’ve seen in over six months. This charging stand allows you to dock your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode. Even better, it includes its own charging cable, making it an ideal option for travel. And at 33% less than buying a charging cable from Apple, this folding stand is even more of a compelling purchase. Nearly 170 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re in search of a more unique way to charge your Apple Watch, then elago’s $9.50 W3 Stand is just what you may be searching for. Taking the shape of the original Macintosh computer, this highly-rated stand is a must for retro computing fans.

dodocool Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

dodocool Foldable Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch features a sleek base with a foldable magnetic charging area in the center and an integrated USB-A power cable at the back. It is compatible with all models of your Apple Watch and supports Nightstand mode.

