This dual monitor mount will make two displays light as a feather: $43.50 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is offering the Huanuo Dual Arm Monitor Mount for $43.69 shipped when coupon code KJ9ONK65 has been applied during checkout. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mount sports gas springs that make monitors easily adjust up and down with little to no effort from you. I own a mount with them and will never go back to a standard option. With support for two displays ranging from 17 to 32 inches in size, this solution is very accommodating. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Oh, and be sure to swing by today’s monitor deals to see if there’s an option that you’d like to add to this mount.

If you can get by without gas springs, consider the AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand for $33. It’s ready for monitors that weigh up to 22 pounds each and clamps onto desks ranging from 0.8 to 3.9-inches thick. Each arm sports a built-in cable management system, helping you banish clutter from your space.

Huanuo Dual Arm Monitor Stand features:

HUANUO dual monitor mount elevates your computer to eye height, relieving strain on your neck , back and shoulder, keeping you healthy and productive

The gas spring system provides free and smooth adjustments for customized heights; the swivel and tilt meet your need for optimal viewing angle

This dual monitor arm can be mounted on the desk via C clamp or installed thru the hole with grommet kit. Clamp suitable for desk thickness up to 3.1″ while grommet mounting support max thickness up to 2.95″

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!