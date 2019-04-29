Just $11 Prime shipped adds Mohu’s Leaf Metro OTA Antenna to your cord-cutting setup (27% off)

Amazon currently offers the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $10.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 27% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $20 at retailers like Home Depot. With the ability to pull in content from up to 25 miles away, the Mohu Leaf Metro is just what your cord-cutting setup is missing. It allows you to enjoy HD news, sports and more without having to pay a dime in monthly fees. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 780 customers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you.

Mohu’s Lead Metro is designed for use indoors. So if you’re search for an outdoor model, then be sure to consider the Mohu Sky 60 TV Antenna instead. It can pull in content from 75 miles away and features a weather-resistant design.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRunfor a cable-less experience.

Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy network and local channels with help from this Mohu Leaf Metro MH-110543 indoor HDTV antenna that offers clear reception from up to 25 miles away. The reversible, paintable design allows you to customize the appearance to suit your décor.

