Put your keys on the top-rated Nite Ize Big Foot for $7.75 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Nite Ize Big Foot Locker Keyrack for $7.75 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $11 or more at retailers like REI with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Nite Ize makes some of the best keychains out there, and this model is certainly among them. With individual s-rings for each key, it’s an easy way to pull off one at a time if needed. Made of stainless steel and has enough room for 15 keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a multi-tool? Go with Nite Ize’s popular DoohicKey Key Chain for under $4. It’s made of stainless steel, offers a carabiner and 5-in-1 design with a bottle opener.

Nite Ize Big Foot Locker Keyrack features:

A BETTER WAY TO HOLD YOUR KEYS – This key chain has a stainless steel body with an integrated locking carabiner clip and features five stainless steel locking S-Biners to securely hold, attach, and remove keys

HIGH QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION – This key chain is steel through and through, from the carabiner clip body to the toes holding the five S-Biners to the gates on all of them, they’re high quality stainless steel – it’s built for all the abuse your keys can take

ATTACH AND DETACH KEYS WITHOUT SPLIT RINGS – With the included double-gated MicroLock S-Biners, one side clips to your key ring while the other clips to your key – no need for frustrating split rings

