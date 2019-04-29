Put your keys on the top-rated Nite Ize Big Foot for $7.75 (Amazon all-time low)

- Apr. 29th 2019 4:02 pm ET

$7.50
0

Amazon offers the Nite Ize Big Foot Locker Keyrack for $7.75 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $11 or more at retailers like REI with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Nite Ize makes some of the best keychains out there, and this model is certainly among them. With individual s-rings for each key, it’s an easy way to pull off one at a time if needed. Made of stainless steel and has enough room for 15 keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a multi-tool? Go with Nite Ize’s popular DoohicKey Key Chain for under $4. It’s made of stainless steel, offers a carabiner and 5-in-1 design with a bottle opener.

Nite Ize Big Foot Locker Keyrack features:

  • A BETTER WAY TO HOLD YOUR KEYS – This key chain has a stainless steel body with an integrated locking carabiner clip and features five stainless steel locking S-Biners to securely hold, attach, and remove keys
  • HIGH QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION – This key chain is steel through and through, from the carabiner clip body to the toes holding the five S-Biners to the gates on all of them, they’re high quality stainless steel – it’s built for all the abuse your keys can take
  • ATTACH AND DETACH KEYS WITHOUT SPLIT RINGS – With the included double-gated MicroLock S-Biners, one side clips to your key ring while the other clips to your key – no need for frustrating split rings

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$7.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Nite Ize

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp