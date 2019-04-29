This top-entry litter box will leave your space tidier at $15 (Reg. $30) + more supplies from $4

Amazon offers the IRIS Large Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop in Gray/White for $14.78 Prime shipped. Regularly going for around $30, which is what you’d pay at Macy’s right now, this is tied as the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, Chewy has it at closer to $20. Traditional litter boxes can not only be unsightly, but also messy. With this model, cats can simply enter from the top, do their business, and then hop back out without spreading litter all over the floor thanks to a grooved lid. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of cat lovers. Head below for more cat toys and supplies on sale.

IRIS Top Entry Litter Box:

Large Top entryway on the Deep cat litter pan for easy entry and exit

Grooved lid on the the Large cat litter box helps to remove litter particles from the cat’s paws

Entire Dimensions: 20.47″L x 16.14″W x 14.56″H

