Amazon Essentials offers its popular golf polos, shorts, T-shirts & more under $20

- Apr. 30th 2019 8:53 am ET

Under $20
0

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering select apparel from its in-house brand Amazon Essentials for under $20. Those with a Prime membership or orders over $25 receive free delivery. A standout for men is the Regular Fit Quick Dry Golf Polo Shirt at $12.75. Regularly $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool throughout the day and it’s lightweight for comfort. It’s perfect for golf outings, spring or summer events and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,870 reviews. Also, be sure to pair it with the Classic Fit 9-Inch Shorts that are also on sale for $13 and originally were priced at $15.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Under $20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author