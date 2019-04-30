Amazon’s 1-day watch sale has deals from $29: Fossil, Marc Jacobs, Skagen, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select watches from a variety of top-rated brands. Our favorite deal is the Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $52.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $155 price tag and regular $90 going rate. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a 50mm casing, quartz movement, black-plated stainless steel design and genuine brown leather band. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 400 Amazon reviewers. More top picks below.
Other notable deals include:
- Fossil Men’s Stainless Steel and Metal Watch: $52 (Reg. $80)
- Skagen Men’s Titanium Mesh Watch: $66 (Reg. $90)
- AE Women’s Rose Gold Watch: $82.50 (Reg. $100)
- Marc Jacobs Women’s Hybrid Smartwatch: $80 (Reg. $140)
- …and many more…
Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:
- Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
- Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and rose gold tone Arabic numerals
- Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps
- Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; date window; 24 hour
- Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!