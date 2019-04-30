Amazon’s 1-day watch sale has deals from $29: Fossil, Marc Jacobs, Skagen, more

- Apr. 30th 2019 7:17 am ET

From $29
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select watches from a variety of top-rated brands. Our favorite deal is the Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $52.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $155 price tag and regular $90 going rate. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a 50mm casing, quartz movement, black-plated stainless steel design and genuine brown leather band. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 400 Amazon reviewers. More top picks below.

Other notable deals include:

Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and rose gold tone Arabic numerals
  • Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps
  • Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; date window; 24 hour
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $29

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp