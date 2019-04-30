This 1080p dash camera offers crisp recording, 170-degree field of view, more for $31.50 (Reg. $45)

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dash Camera for $31.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JRTLR7KF at checkout. Normally $45, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and beats our last mention by $0.50. Dash cameras are crucial vehicle accessories these days, from capturing hit-and-run videos to cute animals walking across the road, you’ll always have a record of your drive. Plus, this model captures crystal clear 1080p video, giving you an easy-to-read license plate or beautiful scenery from your adventures. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a microSD card. This 32GB model is just $8 Prime shipped and will keep hours of footage safe for you. A microSD card also makes it super simple when it comes time to transfer it to the computer, as you just use the included adapter to insert it into any SD slot you have.

Looking for another style of dash camera? Be sure to swing by our roundup with many options to chose from, where we lay out the pros and cons for you.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

Simultaneous recording with Super High-Resolution 1080P FHD Lens, and 3” large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

This car driving recorder employs 170°super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

The combination of F1.8 large aperture, WDR, HDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images.

Motion Detection, Seamless Loop Recording, Parking Monitor satisfy your need for daily driving. Simple installation and operation, no need to worry even for a first time user.

