Turn an old hard drive into USB-C/3.0 storage for your Mac w/ these external enclosures from $7

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers its 2.5-inch USB-C External Hard Drive Enclosure for $8.21 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and then applying code X7TYP29U at checkout. That takes 42% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. For $6.99 Prime shipped, you can pick up the USB 3.0 version with on-page coupon as well as code TU72DEBF. That saves you $5 and is one of the lowest discounts to date. Both options are affordable ways to expand your computer’s storage. And if you have a spare hard drive lying around, these are fantastic way to put the old storage to use. Rated 4.1+ stars.

Pair Aukey’s enclosure with this Kingston A400 120GB SSD and not only expand your computer’s storage, but give it a speed boost. Swapping the SSD for your machine’s aging HDD is a surefire way to breathe new life into it.

Aukey USB-C External Hard Drive Enclosure features:

Ideal for turning old and unused laptop hard drives into portable USB 3.0 Type-C hard drives. Transfer large files, sync, and backup your computer, with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Keep your data safe and accessible with the DS-B6 2.5” Hard Drive Enclosure. Designed to hold almost any standard 2.5” hard drive (9.5mm or 12.5mm in height and up to 2TB storage size). Supports Windows, Mac OS X 10.4+, and Linux operating systems.

