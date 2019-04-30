Upgrade your breakfast menu w/ Calphalon’s IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker for $67 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Calphalon IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker (CKCLWF1) for $69.99 shipped. But code PERKS4ME at checkout will knock your total down to $66.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day without the additional $3 off. Originally $170 direct from Calphalon, it is readily available for about $100 these days at Amazon and slightly more over at Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by $30. It features a five-setting waffle shade selector, countdown timer, a ceramic-coated cooking surface and it can make two waffles at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If the sale price on the Calphalon above is still overboard for you, we have some other options for less. The BELLA Classic Belgian Waffle Maker goes for $20 and the Dash Mini Maker sells for just $10 Prime shipped. Either way, you’ll want to swing by our Home Goods Guide for more deals on items for around the house and kitchen.

Calphalon IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker:

Add the perfect waffles to your breakfast menu with this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker. The five-setting waffle shade selector lets you select the doneness of your choosing, while the countdown timer keeps track of cooking progress. The cooking surface of this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker is ceramic-coated, providing evenly distributed heat for crisp, fluffy waffles.

