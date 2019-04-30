Dyson’s all-in-one can heat, cool, and purify your space for $178.50 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $178.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $320 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only can this all-in-one heat and cool your space, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. A 6-month warranty applies. Head below to find more Dyson gear on sale and be sure to use the same code to receive the full discount.

Add basic Alexa control to your new fan when plugging it into an Amazon Smart Plug for $25. I do this with a fan in my room and love being able to toggle it on or off by saying, “Alexa, turn the bedroom fan on.” It probably goes without saying, but you’ll need an Echo device to control it hands-free.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) features:

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY: Space Heater. Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one. Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you

