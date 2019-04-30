Save $150 on Garmin’s fēnix 5S GPS Smartwatch at $350 or upgrade to the Plus for $650 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin fēnix 5S 42MM GPS Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Normally selling for $500, it just recently dropped to $450 at retailers like Garmin and B&H. Today’s offer knocks off an additional $100, discounting the price to a new Amazon all-time low. It also beats our previous mention by $90. Armed with up to nine days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant rounds out the notable inclusions. Over 1,140 customers have left a 4.2/5 rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Plus version of Garmin’s fēnix 5S GPS Smartwatch. At Amazon you’ll be able to pick it up for $649.99 shipped, which saves you $150 from the going rate and drops the price to a new all-time low. Compared to the standard edition, the fēnix 5S Plus touts Garmin Pay, storage for up to 500 songs, color topographic maps, robust GPS tracking and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 210 shoppers.

Looking for a similar design, but without the GPS tracking capabilities? Then Garmin’s vívomove HR Smartwatch is a great alternative at $150

For a more stylish smartwatch, don’t forget to check out Fossil’s sale: Q Hybrid $90 (Reg. $115+), Gen 4 Explorist $199, more.

Garmin fēnix 5S 42MM GPS Smartwatch features:

For serious athletes and adventurers who want to do more, not wear more -Fenix 5S is the perfect fit. It’s our premium multisport watch that offers full-size performance in a lighter, sleeker, more compact design. So you can beat yesterday with advanced features such as wrist-based heart rate, built-in activity profiles, navigation functions, and performance metrics that measure the effectiveness of your workout. It’s one smart sport watch you can comfortably wear anywhere -office or outback -to keep pace with your active lifestyle.

