Pick up a refurbished iPhone 7 from $220 Prime shipped, today only at Woot

- Apr. 30th 2019 7:48 am ET

From $200
Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 models priced from $219.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, Apple typically $379 or more in its refurbished store but these models are currently out of stock. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Apple is continuing to deliver the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Note: some models are GSM-only, you can find those details on each listing after choosing your preferred model. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection. You’ll be able to keep your investment safe but also show off that beautiful black paint job.

iPhone 7 features:

  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • 12-megapixel iSight camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • FaceTime HD camera

