Pick up a refurbished iPhone 7 from $220 Prime shipped, today only at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 models priced from $219.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, Apple typically $379 or more in its refurbished store but these models are currently out of stock. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Apple is continuing to deliver the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Note: some models are GSM-only, you can find those details on each listing after choosing your preferred model. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection. You’ll be able to keep your investment safe but also show off that beautiful black paint job.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!