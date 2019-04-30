New iTunes $5 movie sale includes every genre, plus this week’s $1 rental and more

- Apr. 30th 2019 8:26 am ET

iTunes has launched a new $5 movie sale this morning, discounting popular classics and recent releases by at least 50% or more. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental and more below with the rest of our top picks.

iTunes $5 movie sale

Periodically iTunes has wide-ranging $5 movie sales, which is a great way to load up your library with popular films at steep discounts. You won’t find deals for less than $5 on iTunes that permanently add to your library, so this is as good as it gets. These titles generally sell for $10-$20 at competing services. Our top picks include:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Girl in the Spider’s Web. It typically rents for $5 or more at other services. While reviews are mixed on this 2018 Claire Foy film, at this price it’s worth a shot.

