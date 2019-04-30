This highly-rated $12 Prime shipped charging stand powers your iPhone + Apple Watch (40% off)

- Apr. 30th 2019 3:30 pm ET

OLEBR (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,400+) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 Apple Watch and iPhone Charging Stand for $11.98 Prime shipped when code 2UDXGS5S has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen to date. With room for both your iPhone and Apple Watch, this compact charger tidies up your nightstand. It’s made of an anti-scratch silicone and features a non-slip pad on the bottom. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 615 customers.

This OLEBR charging stand lacks built-in charging cables, so a great use of your savings is to pick up some spares. The AmazonBasics MFi Lightning Cable will only run you $6.50, while this highly-rated Apple Watch charger is under $20 when clipping the on-page coupon

OLEBR Apple Watch + iPhone charging stand features:

  • Compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1 / Nike+/Hermes / Edition, workable for both 38mm and 42mm
  • Vertical Charging Station for iPhone X/8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/ iPhone 6s plus, iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 plus, iPhone5/5s
  • Constructed of High Quality Silicone and Metal, perfectly finished for a solid build, highlights edge and smooth surface. The non-slip pad on the bottom enhances the stability of the whole unit. The anti-scratch Silicone protect your Apple Watch and iPhone from scratching.

