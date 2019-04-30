Use this 2-pack of combination locks to keep your stuff safe at the gym for $7 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its Combination Locks for $6.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you plan to head to the gym or beach this spring, this set of combination locks is a great buy. You’ll be able to keep your goodies secure yet easy-to-access with the 4 digit code. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

ORIA Combination Lock features:

Set includes 2 zinc alloy 4-digit re-settable combination travel locks.

ORIA Combination Lock has 4-digit, offers 10000 combinations, which is more difficult to crack than the 3 digit locks. The lock itself is strong and built to last, which cannot be removed by human force.

These locks design for indoor and outdoor use, ideal for most light-duty tasks such as Gym/Sports, school & employee lockers, cabinets, cases, hasps and general storages. The lock is sleek and easily fits through the holes of your luggage zipper pulls.

Setting or re-setting your own combination is simple and straight forward. The combo side window helps you to set the combination more clearly.

Convenient and key-less design, these combination lockers have more advantages than other key lockers.

