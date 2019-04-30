Pad & Quill Apple gear accessories up to 30% off: Watch bands, bags, iPad cases, more

On top of the ongoing Spring Clearance Sale, Pad & Quill is now offering an additional $10 off sitewide. Any time these sales go live at P&Q it is notable and this time around there are basically no exclusions. Just about every new iPad case, leather messenger bag or accessory available (including pre-orders) is eligible for the promotion here. But be sure to head below for an even better promo code and more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While code BEHAPPY10 is taking $10 off almost anything on the site, using our PQ16 code will take 10% off just about everything. Needless to say, that’s a much better deal on most products, considering the $10 off code won’t work on lower-priced items. We have listed some of our top picks down below. While our code will work on everything, some items are already marked down, making the picks below particularly notable.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Use code PQ16 at checkout to redeem the prices below

Now if the Pad & Quill deal prices with a 25-year warranty is still not quite affordable enough for you, consider the Kinzd Slim RFID Front Pocket Wallet for just $15 Prime shipped. Our Smartphone Accessories roundup is another great place for alternative options with a budget-friendly price tag.

Slim Leather Credit Card Wallet:

All of those pocket options cut a svelte profile. Rugged and durable, the slim card wallet is made from full-grain leather sewn together with parachute-grade nylon stitching. It is finished off with an orange accent along with the signature of the artisan discreetly tucked away inside the wallet. Not only is the construction extremely tough, but it only gets better as you use it. As you handle the full-grain leather, the natural shine and vibrancy is enhanced. The result is so nice and personal, you will have a hard time ever switching wallets again.

