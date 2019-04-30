Smartphone Accessories: Ainope Dual Port USB Car Chargers from $6.50 Prime shipped, more

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Two-Port USB Car Charger for $6.49 Prime shipped when code 4GEL2TX8 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $13, that nets you a 50% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Built out of a durable aluminum alloy, this car charger can supply up to 4.8A of concurrent power to two USB ports. This is a great option for keeping your and a passenger’s smartphones powered up on long drives this summer. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

You can also upgrade to the 48W USB-C version for $7.99 Prime shipped with code WON2EVRR, scoring you a savings of $13.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, the charging speed will be faster than 1A or 2.1A. Please kindly know it is not Qualcomm Quick Charge car charger, so it doesn’t QC3.0 fast charge. A sleek and robust zinc-alloy finish protect against scratch, and sit nearly flush to any car interior. Non-disruptive LED on the USB port ensures nighttime charging is effortless.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!