PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Switch hits the Amazon low at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the purple PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. This one regularly sells for $50 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This is matching our previous mention on the grey colorway and the best price we can find. Ideal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sessions, this is a classic GameCube design with a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, up to 30 hours of gameplay and a two-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 380 Amazon customers.
You’re certainly paying for the wireless functionality on the PowerA, but you can save some cash with a wired option. The PDP GameCube Style Wired Fight Pad Pro is currently on sale for just $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s a $5 price drop and it carries a 4+ star rating.
PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:
- The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
- Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official LICENSED product with two-year limited warranty
