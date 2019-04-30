PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Switch hits the Amazon low at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the purple PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. This one regularly sells for $50 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This is matching our previous mention on the grey colorway and the best price we can find. Ideal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sessions, this is a classic GameCube design with a larger D-pad and an added left shoulder button. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, up to 30 hours of gameplay and a two-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 380 Amazon customers.

You’re certainly paying for the wireless functionality on the PowerA, but you can save some cash with a wired option. The PDP GameCube Style Wired Fight Pad Pro is currently on sale for just $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s a $5 price drop and it carries a 4+ star rating.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official LICENSED product with two-year limited warranty

