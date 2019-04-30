QALO offers up to 40% off silicone rings, gift sets, blankets & more during its Mother’s Day Sale

QALO is having its Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering 20% off silicone rings, 30% off blankets, and 40% off gift sets. Prices are as marked. Free ground shipping applies on orders over $35. The Adventures Silicone Ring Set is a great gift idea for Mother’s Day. It features four different rings that you can mix and match. Originally priced at $87, during the sale you can find it marked down to $52. It also comes with a travel case and gift box. Even better, it’s also available in a version for men at $54. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!