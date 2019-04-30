Add a Sharp 43-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ built-in Roku to your home for $240 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sharp 43-inch 4K HDR Roku-enabled UHDTV for $239.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s good for $90 off the original price, 20% or more off the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked. Grab this 43-inch Sharp UHDTV and enjoy 4K as well as your favorite streaming content. Ideal for bedrooms, dens, and kids’ play areas. Includes three HDMI inputs for connecting all of your favorite gaming consoles and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,900 Best Buy customers.

Use your savings to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. This three-pack includes varying lengths for different jobs. It’s always good to have a few on-hand for various connections.

Sharp 43-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Only at Best Buy Enjoy maximum impact from this Sharp 43-inch TV. It turns up the detail thanks to ultra-precise 4K resolutions that deliver four times as much detail as Full HD, creating complete immersion in your favorite movies or sports. Detailed contrasts and precise color rendering keep you watching this Sharp 43-inch TV.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!