First Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie trailer hits and it’s pretty sweet [Video]

Sonic The Hedgehog is coming to theaters later this year and today we’re getting our first look at the movie. This morning Paramount Pictures released the initial trailer and well, it’s incredible. Head below for more.

He’s a whole new speed of hero. Watch the new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, in theatres this November. #SonicMovie

While there is a lot to love here with Sonic’s character, arguably Jim Carrey steals the show as Dr. Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog is slated to hit theaters on November 8th, 2019, just in time for Thanksgiving. Ben Schwartz will act as the voice of Sonic, who comes to life in a pretty spectacular way in the trailer. Jim Carrey arguably steals the show here, however, with some off-beat wackiness that only he can provide.

