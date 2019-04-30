It’s no secret that I am a fan of projectors. I have been using them in my home for several years now and absolutely love how simple they make it to bring an extremely large display to any space that sports a blank wall or screen. A common issue with projectors is the need to mount them far away from the wall to net a large display, but with the new VAVA 4K Projector, this is no longer necessary.

A potential TV replacement

When given the opportunity to replace your average TV with a projector that can easily quadruple its display size, most folks would jump at the chance. A common concern when making the switch to a projector is brightness. With 6,000 lumens, the new VAVA 4K Projector on paper is poised nicely to knock this out of the park, but in practice it’s a different story.

When watching video with bright scenes, I found the VAVA 4K Projector very enjoyable in all lighting environments. Its performance was hands-down a step up from what I am used to. As with every projector I have used, it became very hard to see what was going on in dark scenes if lighting was not kept in check. This was easily resolved by pulling blinds and turning out lights, but it is definitely worth noting that 6,000 lumens is not enough to replace a primary television that resides in a room which typically has lights on.

Outside of that, I was truly stunned by the performance of the VAVA 4K Projector. Especially when it came to how big of a picture it yielded when placing it a mere foot away from the wall. It is no exaggeration that from just 7.2-inches away it can yield a 100-inch display.

Impressive audio

Perhaps one of the best features of the VAVA 4K Projector is its audio. When watching the latest season of Bosch, I had zero issues ditching my sound bar and using the built-in Harman Kardon speakers. I even played music through its speakers and unsurprisingly found its audio to be well-tuned.

Plenty of connectivity

When it came to connectivity, I was pleased to find USB, AUX in, AUX out, optical audio, Ethernet, and three HDMI ports along the back. I didn’t find myself needing to rely on any of this though since the device runs Android and has the Aptoide App Store ready to go.

While the inclusion of Aptoide is a good thing, I definitely would have preferred to see Google Play instead as it offers a more comprehensive and reliable list of fully supported apps. That being said, I was always able to find the app I was looking for and it got the job done without needing to plug in an additional device.

Pricing and availability

The VAVA 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector is available for pre-order today at Indiegogo and has already surpassed its funding goal of $20,000. Once officially launched in July it will be priced at $3,500, but current offers at Indiegogo allow interested parties to secure theirs for up to $1,000 off.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re setting up a home theater in a basement or dimly-lit room, I’d heartily recommend the new VAVA 4K Projector. I found its all-in-one form-factor both attractive and impressive. Harman Kardon audio, ultra short throw projection, and built-in smart functionality all add up to offering a killer theater with a minimal amount of setup required.

