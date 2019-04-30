Regain USB 3.0, SD, and 4K HDMI w/ this 5-in-1 USB-C hub for just $18.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.71 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XQ2XLEZ6 at checkout. Normally $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With support for two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and SD, you’ll be gaining quite a bit with this hub. Plus, it features up to 100W of USB-C PD passthrough, meaning you can charge from the very port you’re expanding. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you just want to convert a single USB-C port to a single USB 3.0 port, check out this $9 Prime shipped adapter from nonda. It’s perfect to keep in your bag for emergencies or to use when converting a keyboard or other device from USB 3.0 to USB C.
VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:
- 5-In-1 USB C adapter: coming with a charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, This hub enables you to charge your MacBook Fast even while watching TV or long time surfing. It’s extremely worthy for home use.
- Stable & reliable: high-quality material adopted to ensure a stable connection, beautiful appearance, crisp clear image, high-resolution (4K) HDMI displays, up to 5Gbps data transferring speed.
- 100W Power delivery: featured with PD charging port, which can offer up to 100W power. It’s very fast and convenient to charge your devices, even it’s used for data transferring simultaneously.
- Superspeed USB 3.0 port: including 2 USB 3.0 Ports, whose data transferring speed can be up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. You can connect the hub with all the USB C devices, such as keyboard, Mouse, USB Flash Drive, USB printer, external hard driver, etc.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!