Regain USB 3.0, SD, and 4K HDMI w/ this 5-in-1 USB-C hub for just $18.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.71 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XQ2XLEZ6 at checkout. Normally $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With support for two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and SD, you’ll be gaining quite a bit with this hub. Plus, it features up to 100W of USB-C PD passthrough, meaning you can charge from the very port you’re expanding. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to convert a single USB-C port to a single USB 3.0 port, check out this $9 Prime shipped adapter from nonda. It’s perfect to keep in your bag for emergencies or to use when converting a keyboard or other device from USB 3.0 to USB C.

VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

5-In-1 USB C adapter: coming with a charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, This hub enables you to charge your MacBook Fast even while watching TV or long time surfing. It’s extremely worthy for home use.

Stable & reliable: high-quality material adopted to ensure a stable connection, beautiful appearance, crisp clear image, high-resolution (4K) HDMI displays, up to 5Gbps data transferring speed.

100W Power delivery: featured with PD charging port, which can offer up to 100W power. It’s very fast and convenient to charge your devices, even it’s used for data transferring simultaneously.

Superspeed USB 3.0 port: including 2 USB 3.0 Ports, whose data transferring speed can be up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. You can connect the hub with all the USB C devices, such as keyboard, Mouse, USB Flash Drive, USB printer, external hard driver, etc.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!