Have any long-haul flights coming up this summer? That’s awesome! But how prepared are you for hours of air travel? Often, we’re so wrapped up in pre-flight rituals and arrival protocols that we tend to neglect how to best take care of ourselves while we’re thousands of miles above ground. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best travel accessories for long flights so you can enjoy the journey as well as the destination.

Have a comfortable flight’s sleep

Unless you’re flying business class, sleeping soundly on a long flight is a challenge between the lack of leg room and a shortage of comfy pillows. That’s where the Everlasting Comfort Neck Pillow Bundle comes in. The 100% pure memory foam pillow is guaranteed for flights up to 20 hours. It even comes with an adjustable eye mask and memory foam earplugs to block out those cabin lights and muffle the murmurs of your seat-mates. Store and carry all of these necessities in the included tote bag. Buy this set for $25 or less via on-page coupon.

Keep yourself circulating

Sitting for long periods of time is bad, especially while you’re airborne. When you’re on a long flight, you should always do your best to get up and move around. However, it’s not always convenient to do so. At the very least, pick up a pair of these Wanderlust Travel Compression Socks for $17. They’re designed to alleviate pain and swelling while keeping the blood flowing in your legs. They’re rated 4.3/5 stars, with plenty of ringing endorsements from frequent fliers.

Remember to wash up and floss

Long flights can leave people feeling kind of gross, as there’s no access to a shower on-board. If you need a mid-flight refresh, look to Goodwipes Body Wipes to help do the job. Pick up a pack of 10 in either Fresh Scent or Cedar for $10. Keep a few packets in your carry-on’s outer compartment for a convenient means to freshen up. These can be used on your face, limbs, chest, and even under your arms.

Meanwhile, don’t leave the taste of a mediocre in-flight dinner lingering in your mouth en route to your destination. The Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrush doesn’t require water or rinsing. The bottom tip is actually a toothpick so you can get some flossing done, as well. Buy a pack of 24 for $5.

Maintain your radiant glow

You may get some looks from fellow passengers if you opt to do this, but if you care about putting your best face forward once you deplane, then sheet masking is an easy way to achieve that. The TonyMoly I’m Real Sheet Masks are only $3 each. Grab a couple to wear on the long flights to and from your destination. Focus on ingredients that have hydrating properties, such as honey and lavender.

Don’t let the power stop flowing

Chances are you’ll have a smartphone or tablet on hand for personalized in-flight entertainment. While more aircraft are providing amenities like USB hubs, it’s still possible that you may board a plane that lacks them. Keep your electronics going with a power bank. The Aukey USB-C 20000mAh Portable Charger is under $40 after on-page coupon. It’s slim enough to slide inside the in-seat compartment and can charge an iPhone, iPad, and other popular portable devices.

What are your favorite travel accessories for long flights?

We covered a few categories here, from self-care to personal hygiene. But we want to hear from you. Which accessories can you not travel without on long-haul flights? Share your recommendations in the comments.

Meanwhile, if you’re in dire need of luggage and other packing solutions, we list deals on those items quite often in our Fashion Guide.

