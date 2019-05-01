Start your sous vide adventures with the ChefSteps Joule from $144 (Reg. up to $199)

Amazon offers the ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide 1100W Cooker in White for $144 shipped. That’s down from the regular $179 price tag and a match of the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. The upgraded stainless steel model is also on sale for $159 (Reg. $199). This sous vide cooker delivers up to 1100W of power and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible. I started dabbling in sous vide after receiving a cooker at Christmas. It’s definitely a must-try for any foodie. Being able to easily start meals hours or days in advance is both easy and fun. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon customers.

You’ll need a container to start your sous vide adventures. We recommend this top-rated option from Everie. It has a lid, which is ideal for keeping those warm baths at the correct temperatures for hours on end. It’s also BPA-free, so you know your food will be cooked safely.

ChefSteps Joule features:

Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.

SAVES SPACE: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer.

HEATS UP FAST: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Operating Requirements: Frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase

PERFECT RESULTS: Visual Doneness (TM) feature in the Joule app displays exactly how food cooks. Dinner comes out predictably perfect, every time.

