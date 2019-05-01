Get all-day battery life with Dell’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3180 at $179 shipped (Save 22%)

Dell is currently offering its 11.6-inch 1.6GHz/2GB/16GB Chromebook 3180 for $179 shipped. Typically selling for $229 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 22% discount and comes within $10 of our previous mention. For comparison, right now you’ll find it on sale for $205 at retailers like B&H. This lightweight computer is perfect for causal web browsing and more while on-the-go. It features up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you all-day performance. Reviews are light on this particular model, though Dell Chromebooks are highly-rated overall.

Compared to many of the other Chromebooks at Amazon, this is a compelling deal for those in search of an ultra-portable device. A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

Dell 11.6-inch Chromebook 3180 features:

Access essential learning tools with this 11.6-inch Dell Chromebook laptop. Its G Suite for Education lets you use Google apps to aid teachers and students in effective classroom learning. This Intel Celeron-powered Dell Chromebook laptop has 16GB of flash storage, and its 10-hour battery life keeps up beyond school hours.

