Today’s Gold Box is filled w/ succulents and bonsai trees for Mother’s Day from $12 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off succulents and bonsai trees for Mother’s Day. Starting from under $12 with solid reviews, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are seeing everything from miniature, potted bonsai trees to an assortment of various cacti and succulents bundles. This is a great time to grab mom some live greenery for her special day. There is a nice list of options in today’s sale but you’ll find some of our top picks down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

You might want to consider some ceramic succulent planters like this 6-pack for $20 or less (clip the in-page coupon). This 6.5-inch Rectangle White Ceramic Succulent Planter with Bamboo Tray is another nice option at under $12 Prime shipped.

Succulent Plants:

HAND SELECTED: Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week.

THE EASIEST HOUSE PLANTS: More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!