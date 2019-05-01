Pummel the opposition w/ Nerf’s N-Strike Elite RaptorStrike Blaster: $20 (50% off)

Target is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike Blaster for $20 with in-store pickup. Check out with $35 in your cart to score free shipping. That’s 50% off what Amazon is charging and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Just one look at this thing and the opposition will know that you’re playing for keeps. It holds up to 18 darts at once, allowing you to pummel your opponents. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Looking for a lower cost alternative? The NERF N-Strike Elite Disruptor is $10 and sports a 6-dart rotating drum. You’ll forfeit 12 of the darts included with the RaptorStrike, but this way you can avoid a trip to Target while spending $10 less. Rounds are fired up to 90 feet, allowing you to peg the opposition from great distances.

Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike Blaster features:

Kids can strike with confidence and skill as they fire darts designed for accuracy! The Nerf N-Strike Elite RaptorStrike blaster is part of the AccuStrike Series, which features darts designed for greater accuracy. Hit the mark with the precision of the most accurate Nerf Elite darts.* The bolt-action blaster comes with 2 six-dart clips and 18 darts to keep battlers stocked for their Nerf battles. Use the bipod to stabilize shots; the legs extend to adjust the height. The blaster has a pop-up sight for targeting.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!