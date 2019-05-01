Say goodbye to Nintendo Switch storage woes w/ PNY’s 512GB microSD Card: $108 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card for $107.72 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re like me, you buy every first-party Nintendo Switch game. Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Switch’s are quite a bit smaller than average, typically coming in at 15GB or less. This means you’ll be able to store 35+ games on your Switch at once, allowing you to kiss storage woes goodbye. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.
Need to manage data from a MacBook? Grab Rocketek’s USB-C Reader for $8 and you’ll be all set. Compatibility with Windows and Android means that you’ll be able to modify contents from almost anywhere.
PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card features:
- Massive capacity to store over 80 hours of full HD video recording
- Store up to 100,000 pictures (18MP size)
- Up to 90MB/s transfer speed to ensure you spend more time making new memories and less time saving them
- Compatible with smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, 360O cameras, drones and more
- Sd adapter Included for use on DSLR, MIL cameras and point-and-shoot.Interface UHS-1
