Say goodbye to Nintendo Switch storage woes w/ PNY’s 512GB microSD Card: $108 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card for $107.72 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re like me, you buy every first-party Nintendo Switch game. Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Switch’s are quite a bit smaller than average, typically coming in at 15GB or less. This means you’ll be able to store 35+ games on your Switch at once, allowing you to kiss storage woes goodbye. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Need to manage data from a MacBook? Grab Rocketek’s USB-C Reader for $8 and you’ll be all set. Compatibility with Windows and Android means that you’ll be able to modify contents from almost anywhere.

PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card features:

Massive capacity to store over 80 hours of full HD video recording

Store up to 100,000 pictures (18MP size)

Up to 90MB/s transfer speed to ensure you spend more time making new memories and less time saving them

Compatible with smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, 360O cameras, drones and more

Sd adapter Included for use on DSLR, MIL cameras and point-and-shoot.Interface UHS-1

