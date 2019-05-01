PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller returns to a low of $40 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what it fetches at GameStop and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. PowerA’s enhanced controller is a great alternative to Nintendo’s more expensive Pro offering. I guarantee that once you buy this controller, you will never want to go back to using a Joy-Con. Its ergonomic shape makes it significantly more comfortable to use during any game session. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Forgot to charge your new controller? No worries because it actually uses AAs. This makes powering it back up a cinch. Grab an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAs for $4 and you’ll be able to swap batteries four times.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:
- Bluetooth wireless freedom
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty
