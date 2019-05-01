PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller returns to a low of $40 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what it fetches at GameStop and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. PowerA’s enhanced controller is a great alternative to Nintendo’s more expensive Pro offering. I guarantee that once you buy this controller, you will never want to go back to using a Joy-Con. Its ergonomic shape makes it significantly more comfortable to use during any game session. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forgot to charge your new controller? No worries because it actually uses AAs. This makes powering it back up a cinch. Grab an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAs for $4 and you’ll be able to swap batteries four times.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!