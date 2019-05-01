Seagate’s 2TB SSHD is great for consoles, PCs, and aging Macs: $80 shipped

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $79.99 shipped. That’s about $15 off what it typically fetches at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2019. If any of your devices still rely on a standard HDD, now is a great time to upgrade and boost performance. I upgraded my PS4 to an SSHD not too long ago and really appreciate shorter loading screens and a better overall experience. A 5-year warranty ensures that this drive will be around for quite a while. Rated 4/5 stars. If you’re looking for an external SSD, we covered a nice deal on WD’s 1TB SSD earlier this morning.

You can easily convert this into an external drive with this $15 enclosure. It sports USB-C connectivity, turning it into a fantastic MacBook companion. It’s scored an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more

Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty

