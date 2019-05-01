Seagate’s 2TB SSHD is great for consoles, PCs, and aging Macs: $80 shipped

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $79.99 shipped. That’s about $15 off what it typically fetches at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2019. If any of your devices still rely on a standard HDD, now is a great time to upgrade and boost performance. I upgraded my PS4 to an SSHD not too long ago and really appreciate shorter loading screens and a better overall experience. A 5-year warranty ensures that this drive will be around for quite a while. Rated 4/5 stars. If you’re looking for an external SSD, we covered a nice deal on WD’s 1TB SSD earlier this morning.
You can easily convert this into an external drive with this $15 enclosure. It sports USB-C connectivity, turning it into a fantastic MacBook companion. It’s scored an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.
Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:
- Faster load times for non-stop performance and play
- Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives
- Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games
- Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more
- Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!