Western Digital’s USB-C/A portable 1TB SSD hits $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

- May. 1st 2019 8:09 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C/A Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Also available on Best Buy’s eBay storefront. That’s as much as $40 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With fast transfer speeds up to 540MB/s, this portable SSD is great for backing up high resolution content or running Time Machines. It ships with a three-year warranty and works with both USB-C and A ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cut the storage in half and go with Samsung’s T5 500GB Portable SSD for under $100. You’ll still be able to enjoy fast transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity, but the price drops pretty significantly when the storage is reduced. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s
  • Password protection with hardware encryption
  • USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible
  • WD Discovery software for WD Backup, WD Security, Social Media and Cloud Storage import, WD Drive Utilities
  • 3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

