Bring home the Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set at an Amazon low of $41 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon offers The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set for $40.76 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically fetching $55 or so these days, some retailers like Barnes and Noble still sell it for over $90. Today’s offer brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. With over 1,450 pages, this four-volume set includes both color and black-and-white comic strips spanning over 11 years. This box set is a must-have for any fan of Calvin and Hobbes and includes every single comic released between 1985 and 1996. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, over 1,950 readers have left a 4.9/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to own the complete collection of comic strips, then Amazon has a few other options for you. The first collection of Calvin and Hobbes releases is only $11, or you can score The Indispensable Calvin and Hobbes for $8. Both are more affordable ways to get your fix of the dynamic duo’s hijinx.

The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set features:

Calvin and Hobbes is unquestionably one of the most popular comic strips of all time. The imaginative world of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger was first syndicated in 1985 and appeared in more than 2,400 newspapers when Bill Watterson retired on January 1, 1996. The entire body of Calvin and Hobbes cartoons published in a truly noteworthy tribute to this singular cartoon in The Complete Calvin and Hobbes. Composed of four paperback, four-color volumes in a sturdy slipcase, this New York Timesbest-selling edition includes all Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication. This is the treasure that all Calvin and Hobbes fans seek.

