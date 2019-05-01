ThinkGeek takes 25% off Marvel, GoT, Star Wars, and other merch + extra 75% off clearance items

For today only, ThinkGeek is taking 75% off all of its clearance items. The discount will automatically be applied once eligible items have been added to your cart and you begin the checkout process. On top of that, you’ll also be able to save 25% off sitewide, a promotion which stacks on top of the clearance sale. Free shipping is available on orders over $75. One standout for us the Mercury 6 Messenger Bag for $13.99. That’s good for an 80% discount from its usual price tag and the best its ever sold for. This NASA-inspired messenger bag commemorates the first American orbital spaceflight with various decals and patches. Shop the entire batch of deals at ThinkGeek or head below for additional top picks.

Other top picks include:

Mercury 6 Messenger Bag features

Now, John Glenn didn’t get to bring a messenger bag up with him, but you totally should because you never know what’s going to be out there. We mean, he knew even less, but it’s not like he had a choice, right? You have a choice. Bring your stuff with you in this messenger bag that celebrates the Mercury-Atlas 6 and John Glenn’s Earth-orbiting flight aboard the Friendship 7. With a retro space aesthetic, reminiscent of Mercury astronauts’ silver pressure suits, and black seat-belt straps to keep your stuff firmly Earthbound, it’s ideal for holding your desalter kits, dye marker, distress signal, signal mirrors, signal whistle, first aid kits, shark chaser, PK-2 raft, survival rations, matches, and radio transceiver should your ride be late.

