Timex’s Buy More Save More Event offers up to 25% off its most popular styles + free shipping

During the Timex Buy More Save More Event, it’s offering 15% off orders of $49 or 25% off purchases of $99 or more. Just use promo code TREATYOURSELF at checkout. Get free standard shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Fairfield Supernova Leather Watch for men that’s available for $104, which is down from its original rate of $139. This watch is stylish, glows in the dark and is perfect for everyday wear. It’s also waterproof up to 30 meters and you can switch out the strap for convenience. However, a slightly less expensive option that’s very similar is the Fairfield Chronograph Leather Watch that’s also on sale for $82 and comes in four colors. Find the rest of our top picks below.

