Amazon takes nearly $250 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air: 256GB $1,150 (Reg. $1,399), more

Amazon is taking $249 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air. That brings the 256GB model to $1,149.99, or the 128GB can be had for $949.99. You’ll also find these deals at Best Buy. This is a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. With a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID and 8th-generation Intel Core processors, the 2018 MacBook Air offers solid value at this price. Ships with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a redesigned keyboard.

Make sure to grab a USB-C hub with your savings. Apple’s MacBook Air sports dual Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, so having a hub on hand like this one lets you easily attach legacy USB-A devices, HDMI and Ethernet. It also ships in a nice matching Space Gray coloring to complement your MacBook.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

