Amazon takes nearly $250 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air: 256GB $1,150 (Reg. $1,399), more

- May. 2nd 2019 8:26 am ET

$249 off
0

Amazon is taking $249 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air. That brings the 256GB model to $1,149.99, or the 128GB can be had for $949.99. You’ll also find these deals at Best Buy. This is a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. With a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID and 8th-generation Intel Core processors, the 2018 MacBook Air offers solid value at this price. Ships with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a redesigned keyboard.

Make sure to grab a USB-C hub with your savings. Apple’s MacBook Air sports dual Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, so having a hub on hand like this one lets you easily attach legacy USB-A devices, HDMI and Ethernet. It also ships in a nice matching Space Gray coloring to complement your MacBook.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$249 off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp