Dock your Apple Watch on this affordable $3 stand via Amazon

Orzly Store (98% positive feedback from 19,000) via Amazon offers its Compact Stand for Apple Watch in Black at $3.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $10 price tag, $2 less than our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked in years. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 3,800 Amazon reviewers.

Prefer aluminum? Nightstand Mode not a need? This alternative delivers a more Apple-friendly design. It also has built-in cable management to keep your charging puck in order. Best of all, it’s lightweight and easy to toss in your bag for travels.

Orzly Apple Watch Stand features:

Designed to make charging and displaying your Apple Watch as convenient as possible by acting as a nightstand or desk dock stand that keeps your Apple Watch Charger securely in place and keeps your cable tidy (Charger and Cable not supplied)

Made from a durable TPU material, with a Non-Slip Base, it is sturdy but also lightweight and compact – making it ideal to carry with you on trips or to use in the home or office to keep your watch on display while charging

Available in a variety of colours to match the Apple Watch Sport bands and a warranty on any manufacturer defects

