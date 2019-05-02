Cyberpower’s 12-Outlet 1000VA UPS makes network outages a thing of the past: $80 ($30 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower LE1000DG 1000VA 12-Outlet UPS for $79.99 shipped. Also at available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $110 at CyberPower direct as well as Home Depot, that’s good for a $30 discount and is the lowest price to date on this model. For comparison, this is also one of the best deals on a 1000VA UPS that we’ve tracked. CyberPower’s battery backup features 12 outlets alongside 1000VA of power, which is rated to keep your gear running for ten minutes at half load capacity. This is a notable option for ensuring your Wi-Fi router and modem stay online through power outages, but your computer and more as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 370 shoppers.

Other comparably-featured UPS sell for around $120 or so at Amazon. While today’s discounted CyberPower model is a very solid option, you can save even more by opting for model with less power, such as the AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. If you don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out, this model is ideal for lower power consumption needs.

Cyberpower LE1000DG 1000VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

This CyberPower LE1000DG 1000VA battery back-up system features Line Interactive topology that regulates high and low voltage without using battery power. Twelve outlets safeguard equipment, with 1030 joules of protection.

