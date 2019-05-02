Take care of pet hair w/ Dyson’s Animal Upright Vac for just $185 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $184.99 shipped. Originally $500, today’s deal is $15 below our previous Gold Box mention and the best price we can find. Best Buy charges $400 for a very similar model in new condition, for comparison. Features include a bagless design with HEPA filtration and a self-adjusting cleaner head. It also comes with a series of tools like the tangle free turbine tool, multi-angle tool, stair tool, combination tool and an instant release wand for hard to reach areas. Along with the 4+ star rating from hundreds, it comes with a 6-month Dyson limited warranty. More details below.

While today’s option is a great deal for one of the popular Dyson vacs, you can have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S do the job instead for just $15 more. But if you would prefer one the cordless stick Dyson vacs, we have the V8 Absolute vacuum for $235 (Refurb, Orig. $450) right now.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum:

The Dyson Ball Animal uses Radial Root Cyclone technology and a self-adjusting cleaner head to remove more dirt and microscopic allergens from the home. The brush bar bristles have been made shorter and stiffer allowing deeper carpet penetration to remove more dirt, while maintaining superior performance on hard floors. Ideal for allergy sufferers and pet owners, it has whole machine HEPA filtration and comes with extra cleaning tools.

