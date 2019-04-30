Dyson’s V8 Absolute cordless vacuum features 40 minutes of cleaning for $235 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Dyson’s official Newegg storefront is offering its SV10 V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $234.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $450, Dyson now lists it for $400 on sale and you can get it refurbished from Woot via Amazon at $330. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Dyson’s cordless vacuum is perfect for cleaning up spring messes as the kids go back to playing outside. Plus, the whole-machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy.

Don’t forget about the other Dyson products we have on sale. From air purifiers to fans and more, we’ve got it all at great discounts for you. The Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Bagless Upright Vacuum is a great alternative for those looking to save a few bucks. It’s $70 shipped at Amazon and would clean the house quite well. Just know you’ll be tied to the wall with a cord.

Dyson SV10 V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction,Refer USER MANUAL for instructions

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool. Suction power (MAX mode) : 115 AW

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use

Up to 30 minutes of fade-free power with the Soft roller cleaner head

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets

