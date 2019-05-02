Ergonomic design highlights Logitech’s Comfort Wave Keyboard and Mouse at $35 (30% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Logitech MK570 Comfort Wave Keyboard and Mouse bundle for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Having originally sold for $70, which it still fetches at B&H, we’ve more recently been seeing it closer to $50 or so. That’s good for a 30% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and one of the best discounts all-time. Earning it the Comfort Wave naming, Logitech’s MK570 peripherals both tout an ergonomic design. The keyboard and mouse were made with PCs in mind, but boast macOS support as well. Over 2,600 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Update 5/2 @ 1:46 PM: NeweggFlash offers the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough for $49.99 shipped when you use the code NEFPBM46 at checkout. Normally $90 at Best Buy and $70 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With built-in backlighting, you’ll be able to use this keyboard whether it’s dark or light in your room. Plus, the built-in USB passthrough means you won’t be losing the port on your computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Round out your new computer peripherals with the AmazonBasics Extended Mouse Pad. It’s an ideal way to make use of your savings, as the $23 option coats your workstation in a mouse-friendly high-quality cloth surface.

Logitech MK570 Keyboard and Mouse features:

Stay comfortable all day long with this Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse set. The keyboard is ergonomically designed so that you can rest your wrists and reduce the effects of RSI, and both the keyboard and mouse connect using the same USB port. Effortless functionality is at your fingertips with this Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse set.

