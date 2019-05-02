Add local news and sports to your cord-cutting kit w/ Tablo’s $100 Dual LITE OTA DVR ($40 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $140, that saves you nearly 30%, beats our previous mention by $1 and matches the Amazon all-time low. This OTA DVR features dual tuners, allowing you to watch or record two different programs at a time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Paired with an antenna, you’ll be able to watch local news, sports and more on just about any device. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 220 customers.

A perfect addition to the Table LITE is AmazonBasics’ Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna. At $28, it allows you to pull in content from 50 miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit.

Need more tips on improving your cord-cutting setup? Check out our getting started guide.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

