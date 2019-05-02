VIZIO’s 2.0-Ch. soundbar is the perfect upgrade for any home theater: $39 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

Walmart is offering the VIZIO 28-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $39 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $80, you can find them for $60 on Amazon in refurbished condition right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically for this soundbar. If you’re still using the stock TV speakers in your home theater, this is a great option to achieve better audio without breaking the bank. You’ll enjoy truly separated 2-channel stereo sound out of this compact 29-inch bar. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is backed by Walmart’s 30-day return policy.

Don’t forget about the higher-end Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System which recently dropped to $99 shipped in refurbished condition. It offers higher-quality audio than the above soundbar, but at a higher price point.

VIZIO 28-inch 2.0-Ch. Soundbar features:

Audio Quality Enjoy 95 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound to transform your home theater experience.

Bluetooth Built-in Bluetooth lets you stream music from your mobile device in high quality.

Easy Setup All audio cables included for easy setup.

Press the BASS button then press the Next/Previous button to increase/decrease the bass level. The LED indicators will move up with increasing levels and down with decreasing levels.

