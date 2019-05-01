Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System drops to $99 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249), more

The Bose official eBay storefront offers its Solo 5 TV Sound System in certified-refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, it’s more recently been on sale for $199 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The Bose Solo 5 brings high-end sound to your home theater in a sleek, compact form-factor that’s ideal for setups with limited space. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, upgrading to this Bose soundbar will make all the difference. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a standard AUX input, as well as optical and digital coaxial. A 1-year warranty applies. Nearly 4,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Amazon, we’re spotting the VIZIO SB4451-C0 SmartCast 44-inch 5.1-Channel Sound Bar System for $349.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate, the best we’ve seen since the 2017 holiday season and a match of the Amazon low. This soundbar system ups the ante with an added wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers. 

Swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup on a budget.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System features:

Experience pristine audio when watching programming with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. The dialogue mode lets you hear each spoken word with clarity without having to adjust the volume. Place the sleek Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar anywhere in the home, and connect wirelessly with Bluetooth for audio listening.

