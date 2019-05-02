Automate your front door w/ the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt: $161 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt for $161 shipped. That’s $38 off what it’s fetched there recently and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only will Yale’s lock let you gain access with a code or a traditional key, you’ll also be able to connect it with other Z-Wave smart systems, unlocking potential home automations. Supported systems include SmartThings, Wink, Ring, and more. Once hooked up, you’ll be able to use the Alexa Z-Wave Hub skill to control your lock with voice. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of customers. Don’t forget, we also found a deal on a Ring Alarm System earlier this morning.

Opt for Kwikset’s Powerbolt 2.0 SmartKey Deadbolt at $48 to spend significantly less. You’ll forfeit Z-Wave, but will score Kwikset’s SmartKey tech which allows you to easily re-key a lock yourself in just a few minutes.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app

Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris.

Adjustable latch. Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)

Replaces existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver, requires a face bore hole of 2-1/8″, backset of 2-3/8″ or 2-3/4″, fits on standard doors

Integrate the lock with a z-wave hub and then enable that z-wave hub skill from the Alexa app

