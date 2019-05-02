Automate your front door w/ the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt: $161 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt for $161 shipped. That’s $38 off what it’s fetched there recently and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only will Yale’s lock let you gain access with a code or a traditional key, you’ll also be able to connect it with other Z-Wave smart systems, unlocking potential home automations. Supported systems include SmartThings, Wink, Ring, and more. Once hooked up, you’ll be able to use the Alexa Z-Wave Hub skill to control your lock with voice. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of customers. Don’t forget, we also found a deal on a Ring Alarm System earlier this morning.
Opt for Kwikset’s Powerbolt 2.0 SmartKey Deadbolt at $48 to spend significantly less. You’ll forfeit Z-Wave, but will score Kwikset’s SmartKey tech which allows you to easily re-key a lock yourself in just a few minutes.
Yale Assure Z-Wave Touchscreen Deadbolt features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
- Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app
- Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris.
- Adjustable latch. Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)
- Replaces existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver, requires a face bore hole of 2-1/8″, backset of 2-3/8″ or 2-3/4″, fits on standard doors
- Integrate the lock with a z-wave hub and then enable that z-wave hub skill from the Alexa app
