Protect your home w/ the five-piece Ring Alarm Security System at $165 Prime shipped (Reg. $199)

Today only, Woot offers the Ring 5-Piece Home Alarm Security System for $164.99 Prime shipped. Those who aren’t Prime subscribers will have a $6 delivery fee added. Typically selling for $199, that’s good for a $34 discount and comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low. Ring Alarm includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. All five of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 1,700 customers.

We recently just covered Ring Alarm as one of the favorite ways to bolster your home’s security. In fact, we found it to be one of the best platforms to bring home comprehensive coverage.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

Ring Alarm Five-Piece Home Security System features:

When armed, the Ring Alarm Security Kit sends notifications to your phone and tablet whenever doors or windows open and when motion is detected at home. It lets you control your entire home security system with one simple app, and it’s fully customizable to fit any house or apartment. It also has a Panic Mode feature, which allows you to dispatch emergency services right from your Keypad. With optional 24/7 professional monitoring for only $10 a month, whole-home security has never been this affordable.

