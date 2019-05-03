Amazon has spring gardening essentials from $13.50: Miracle-Gro, Scotts, Ortho, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 20% off spring lawn care must-haves. The deals start at $13.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is a 10-pound bag of Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food for $19.18. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25-$30 online. While you may find it for less at your local store, opting for today’s deal lets the delivery man haul it up your driveway and keeps the mess out of your car. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more garden and plant essentials.

Another standout offers is the Scotts GRO Garden Sprayer Kit for $31.97. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag and the best we can find by 20% or more. This accessory makes it easy to water your space this spring. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Miracle-Gro Plant Food features:

Instantly feeds to grow bigger, more beautiful plants vs. unfed plants

Feed every 1-2 weeks

Use with the Miracle-Gro Garden Feeder or any watering can

For all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants

Safe for all plants, guaranteed not to burn when used as directed

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!