Put the Incase Cord Compass Bag on your back for $25 and tote around MacBooks, more

DailySteals offers the Incase Cord Compass Backpack for $24.99 shipped when promo code DSINCASE is applied during checkout. That’s good for $55 less than Incase direct and around $35 off the typical going rate at Amazon. With room for a 15-inch MacBook, dedicated iPad storage and more, this is a great backpack for students or commuters. Adjustable and ergonomic straps make it easy to comfortable tote around your gear. Incase is known as one of the best backpack manufacturers out there with solid 4+ star ratings across the nearly the entire brand at Amazon.

Those looking to go the ultra-slimmed down route will want to consider this sleeve instead. It has room for your MacBook and various accessories. Best of all, it’s over 50% less than today’s featured deal.

Incase Cord Compass Backpack features:

The Compass Backpack is less but better. Designed with clean lines and smooth details, it’s constructed from durable, heavy duty polyester and features the expert functionality of a plush, padded MacBook Sleeve lined with faux-fur, document organizers for papers or an iPad, and quick access zipper pockets for smaller items. Easily adjust the padded, ergonomic shoulder straps made from breathable mesh for maximum comfort while commuting.

